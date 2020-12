MILFORD — For years, Superintendent Anna Cutaia and Connecticut Commissioner of Educataion Miguel Cardona worked and studied together as school principals in Meriden and as doctorate students at UConn.

Upon hearing the news that Cardona, 45, is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick as the nation’s next Secretary of Education, Cutaia said the entire nation would benefit from the talents of her friend and colleague.

“I have known Dr. Cardona for many years, and I am delighted with the news of his expected appointment as Secretary of Education in Washington,” Cutaia wrote in a text message to Hearst Connecticut Media. “Dr. Cardona and I both served as building principals in Meriden (CT) at the same time, and later we were in the same doctorate cohort at the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education, so I have had the pleasure of working with him throughout my career. He has served Connecticut well as an excellent commissioner and now the entire nation will benefit from his many talents. I’m proud to call him both my colleague and my friend and wish him the very best.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Education website, Cardona is a Meriden native and graduate of the city’s public schools and Wilcox Technical High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State and a masters in bilingual/bicultural education and doctorate in education from UConn.

As the head of the United States Department of Education, a Cabinet-level position, the secretary advises and executes legislation over education policy at both the K-12 and postsecondary levels. The department’s main functions include administering federal assistance to schools and enforcing federal education laws.

“In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way at the Department of Education,” Biden said in a statement announcing his nomination on Tuesday evening, “Ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive in the economy of the future, that every educator has the resources they need to do their jobs with dignity and success, and that every school is on track to reopen safely.”

Cardona’s resume fits Biden’s pre-election promise to choose someone who taught in public schools as the next education secretary. A native of Meriden, Cardona’s career in education included stints as as an elementary school teacher in Meriden and then 10 years as a Meriden school principal. He was Connecticut’s 2012 Principal of the Year

“That’s the vision, resolve and initiative that are all going to help us contain this pandemic and reopen our schools safely,” Biden said of Cardone’s abilities at a press conference introducing Cardona to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday. “It’s a standard of care that comes from having taught in a classroom. He is a secretary of education for this moment.”

If confirmed, Cardona will replace Betsy DeVos.

“I know how challenging this year has been for students, for educators and for parents,” Cardona said during the press conference. “I’ve lived those challenges alongside millions of American families. It’s taken some of our most painful longstanding disparities and wrenched them open even wider.”

Lily Eskelsen García, the former president of the National Education Association who also was a candidate for the position, said she was proud to support Cardona’s nomination.

“[Cardona] will defend our students’ civil rights and focus on the success of all students,” she said.

