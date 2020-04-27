The average cost of gas in Massachusetts down 4 cents

BOSTON (AP) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline in Massachusetts has fallen another 4 cents to $1.90, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The Massachusetts’ price is 13 cents higher than the national average of $1.77, but 89 cents lower than the average per-gallon price in the state a year ago.

Prices could drop even lower.

“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap around the country since early in 2009.”

AAA's latest survey found a range of prices in Massachusetts nearing a dollar, from a low of $1.42 for a gallon of regular to a high of $2.39.