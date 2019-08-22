The Story Behind Our Town - Our Story

The building of Memorial Bridge, 1888-1889, by John Beatty of Leetes Island. The granite blocks that have the names of the first settlers are being set on the north coping with the aid of a hand-operated crane. The building to the left is the Fowler Homestead.

For more than 50 years the photographs in the Daniel and Roma Moger Collection of images of Milford from the late 1800s and early 1900s have fascinated people. In early showings, long-time residents actually remembered some of the scenes depicted, but that generation is now gone.

Today, however, we can still get a look at early Milford and hear the largely unknown story of how and why the collection was assembled and featured this summer at the Milford Historical Society.

On Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. there will be an informal gathering in the Bryan-Downs House at the Society, 34 High St., to hear more about the story behind this year’s exhibit on Our Town - Our Story.

I, Marilyn May. will be the speaker, and I will tell about how my father became a printer and what did submarine innovator Simon Lake have to do with it. What’s better than a good story on a Sunday afternoon? And what’s worse than keeping a collection in a closet?

This summer is the fourth time in 30 years the society has sponsored a showing and sharing of these pictures.

In 1952 Mr. Moger established his own printing company, Moger Printing, Inc., on the Boston Post Road, and in 1962 to advertise his business he started printing calendars for customers and friends

Just one photo in that very first calendar changed everything.

We will look at old calendars and selected exhibit photos to tell some of the things that would never fit in a caption, and there is so much to talk about.

Just why did your grandfather stay up all night looking through binoculars from the top of the Yellow Building?

There are more mysteries about Charles Island than pirate legends. Many people know about the Aquinas Retreat on the island that closed in the late 1930s, but do you know what happened on the island the moment the priests left?

Do you remember the downtown flood in 1982 when the ground floor of the Milford Public Library and all the children’s books - were under water?

The library was built in 1976, so how did it happen that the original Fowler Mill, built in 1640, had something to do with that flood?

A collection of anything is seldom accomplished without a lot of help. Many people are to be thanked for lending or outright gifting photos: Mrs. Norman Buckingham, Mrs. Alexander Campbell, Mrs. Frank Brotherton, Morris Abbott, Gordon Berrien, Harvey Brown, Jack Locasio, Harry Wright, Clarence ‘Sarge’ Baldwin, and Ray Rogers, to name a few.

Sam Newton of Newton Studios donated the then current-day photos for the first calendar in 1962, and Harry Koorejian of the former Milford Camera donated his expertise and services by turning about 500 black and white photos into slides that were used for presentations to clubs, convalescent homes, churches, etc. The Milford Historical Society is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and other times by appointment until Oct. 6. (Closed Labor Day weekend.)

All historical society programs and house tours are free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-874-2664.