'The President is Missing' pilot to be filmed in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The pilot episode for a potential new Showtime series will be filmed in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the pilot for "The President is Missing" is expected to begin in the state early next year.

The pilot is based on the 2018 novel by the same title. The novel was a collaboration between author James Patterson and former president Bill Clinton.

Hogan says it's hoped the pilot will turn into another successful series filmed in the state.

The Maryland Film Office says six seasons of the Netflix series House of Cards had a total economic impact of $700 million. It also spurred the hiring of more than 2,000 Maryland residents per season. More than 2,000 businesses were used for purchases or rented goods and services per season.