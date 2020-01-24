The Milford Bank Foundation contributes to local charitable groups

The Milford Bank Foundation announced it has contributed $16,100 to several community groups including: Beth- El Center, Bridges Healthcare, Connecticut Audubon Society, Connecticut Yankee Council, Core Training Academy, Disabled Americans Auxiliary, EMERGE, Freelove Baldwin Stow, Get in Touch Foundation, Harborside Middle School, Kids Count of Milford, Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT, Department of Human Services, Milford Education Foundation, Milford Family Resource Center, Milford Historical Society, Milford Little League, Milford Prevention Council, Milford Salvation Army, Pantochino Productions, REACH OUT Project, Sterling House Community Center, Stratford Education Foundation, Stratford Library Association, Stratford VNA and the United Way of Milford.

The Milford Bank Foundation was established in 2003 to support charitable, health, public safety and education initiatives in communities served by The Milford Bank.

The Milford Bank was founded in 1872 and is a mutual institution with full service offices in Milford and Stratford and loan production office in New Haven. The Bank offers a wide variety of banking and financial products and services to businesses, individuals and organizations.

The Milford Bank is member FDIC.