The Latest: Germany moves to halt Russia gas pipeline

The Latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: \u2014\u2014 BERLIN \u2014 Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow\u2019s actions in Ukraine. The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticized by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe\u2019s reliance on Russian energy supplies. Scholz said that the government had decided to \u201creassess\u201d the certification of the pipeline, which hasn\u2019t begun operating yet. \u201cThat will certainly take time, if I may say so,\u201d he said. \u2014\u2014 MOSCOW \u2014 Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up on Monday\u2019s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions\u2019 independence \u201cin borders that existed when they proclaimed\u201d their independence in 2014. Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people. \u2014\u2014 DAMASCUS, Syria \u2014 Syria\u2019s foreign minister has praised Russia's recognition of the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, describing it as a step \u201ctoward defending world peace.\u201d Faisal Mekdad spoke during a visit to Moscow. He said that \u201cwe have been cooperating with the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for a long time, and we believe that these current conditions will help increase this cooperation,\u201d Syria\u2019s state news agency SANA reported. Also Tuesday, President Bashar Assad\u2019s office released a statement saying that the Syrian president received in December a delegation of Russian legislators, including representatives from the Donetsk region, and told them at the time that Damascus \u201cis ready to recognize the Republic of Donetsk and an agreement was reached to start relations with it.\u201d Russia has been a main backer of Assad\u2019s government during the Arab country\u2019s decade-old conflict. Russian military intervention since September 2015 has helped tip the balance of power in Assad\u2019s favor. \u2014\u2014 BELGRADE, Serbia - Most of the leaders in the war-scarred Balkans condemned Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, while Serbia\u2019s president said he fears pressure to join Western sanctions against his Kremlin allies. \u2033There are now many challenges (for Serbia) of political, security and economic nature,\u201d Serbia\u2019s President Aleksandar Vucic said. \u201cThe political pressures will be greater than ever.\u201d Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, who led the small Adriatic state to NATO membership in 2017 despite strong opposition from Russia, gave his support to Ukraine. \u201cMontenegro confirms its unanimous support of the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,\u201d said Djukanovic. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin\u2019s decision, as did Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. \u2014\u2014 ATHENS, Greece \u2014 Greece\u2019s government says it is drawing up plans to assist some 100,000 ethnic Greeks who live in eastern Ukraine. Andreas Katsaniotis, a deputy foreign minister for Greek communities abroad, said consular services had been enhanced in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, where the ethnic Greek community is based. Plans to assist members of that community were the subject of an emergency meeting convened Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with top defense, energy and foreign policy officials. Asked if there was a plan to evacuate ethnic Greeks from the region, Katsaniotis told state television: \u201cOf course, but we still haven\u2019t reached that situation." \u2014\u2014 VIENNA \u2014 Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his country has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Moscow\u2019s breach of Ukraine\u2019s sovereignty. Nehammer said Austria supports the EU\u2019s approach of imposing sanctions against Russia step by step, starting with a formal decision Tuesday afternoon by the bloc\u2019s foreign ministers. \u201cThere is a variety of sanctions options that now need to be used in a targeted way because we have to assume that we haven\u2019t yet reached the peak of the escalation,\u201d he told reporters in Vienna. Nehammer also assured Austrians that even if Russia were to stop delivering natural gas immediately, \u201cthe energy supply is secure.\u201d Authorities in Vienna are also stepping up surveillance of potential cyberthreats to Austrian government institutions. The country\u2019s foreign ministry was targeted in a cyberattack two years ago that was traced to Russia. \u2014\u2014 ANKARA, Turkey \u2014 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine is \u201cunacceptable\u201d and is calling for a respect of international laws. Speaking to Turkish journalists during a three-nation tour of Africa, Erdogan said the decision was a clear violation of Ukraine\u2019s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. \u201cWe consider this decision by Russia as being unacceptable,\u201d Erdogan said. \u201cWe reiterate our call to the parties to respect common sense and international law.\u201d His comments were reported by Hurriyet newspaper and other media. \u2014\u2014 BELVOIR CASTLE, England \u2014 U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has warned of worrying signs that Russia has begun to move forces into Ukraine as he opened a conference of defense ministers from Baltic and North Atlantic states. Wallace issued the warning to a meeting of defense ministers from the nations of the Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday in Leicestershire, England, though he said reports of military equipment moving into Ukraine\u2019s Donbas region would need to be verified. \u201cMany of us were forewarning that President Putin already had an agenda \u2013 you heard that agenda in his speech last night,\u2019\u2019 Wallace said, referring to Putin\u2019s decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. \u201cThis is a sovereign state which has now had some of its land effectively annexed from it." \u2014\u2014 SANAA, Yemen \u2014 Yemen\u2019s Houthi rebels have welcomed Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the rebels\u2019 Supreme Revolutionary Committees, said late Monday that the Iranian-backed Houthis support the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. He called for restraint to avoid sliding into a war. The Houthis have been in war against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, months after the rebels overran Yemen\u2019s capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognized government. \u2014\u2014 HELSINKI \u2014 The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have strongly condemned Russia's decision to recognize the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states. Estonian President Alar Karis said that \u201cRussia tore the Minsk agreements into pieces,\u201d referring to a 2015 peace deal. He said \u201dthis shows that Moscow\u2019s aim is to deepen the conflict, not to solve it." In Baltic neighbor Latvia, President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and the country\u2019s Parliament released a joint statement condemning Moscow\u2019s actions. The statement said that \u201cin a gross violation of international law, under a fabricated pretext, and by spreading false information, Russia seeks to induce a change in Ukraine\u2019s political leadership and foreign policy course by violent means.\u201d Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted that Russia President Vladimir \u201cPutin just put Kafka & Orwell to shame: no limits to dictator\u2019s imagination, no lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross.\u201d She added: \u201cWhat we witnessed (Monday evening) might seem surreal for democratic world. But the way we respond will define us for the generations to come.\u201d ___ BRUSSELS \u2014 European Union foreign ministers will meet Tuesday to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine, the EU\u2019s top diplomat said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the meeting in Paris \u201cwill take the political decisions vis-\u00e0-vis the European response.\u201d \u201cClearly, that response will be in the form of sanctions,\u201d Borrell said. He said the aim is not to impose the whole range of sanctions that the EU has prepared should Russian invade Ukraine, but rather to address the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Asked whether Russia\u2019s decision to send \u201cpeacekeepers\u201d in already amounts to an invasion, Borrell said, \u201cI wouldn\u2019t say that\u2019s a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.\u201d ___ LONDON \u2014 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. will introduce \u201cimmediate\u201d economic sanctions against Russia, and warned that President Vladimir Putin is bent on \u201ca full-scale invasion of Ukraine.\u201d Johnson said Putin had \u201ccompletely torn up international law\u201d and British sanctions would target not just the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk but \u201cRussian economic interests as hard as we can.\u201d Johnson is to set out further details of the sanctions in the House of Commons later Tuesday. He told broadcasters that this would be \u201cjust the first barrage of U.K. economic sanctions against Russia because we expect, I\u2019m afraid, that there is more Russian irrational behavior to come.\u201d \u201cI\u2019m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let\u2019s be absolutely clear, that would be absolutely catastrophic.\u201d ___ PARIS \u2014 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned in forceful terms on Tuesday the move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize breakaway republics in Ukraine as a violation of international law and the Minsk peace agreement with Ukraine. \u201cObviously, we will take the initiative to impose sanctions,\u201d he said, adding that EU foreign ministers will meet \u201cto examine together what measures to take.\u201d The 27-nation EU has said it would impose sanctions against Russia in case of an invasion of Ukraine. ___ BRUSSELS \u2014 A top European Union official says Russia\u2019s recognition of the Ukrainian separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and to send troops into the territories is an \u201cact of war.\u201d Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, said the 27-nation bloc is ready to implement sanctions against Russia. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Reynders said a unanimous accord from EU member countries is needed for new sanctions to be imposed. He said the anticipated measures would evolve gradually, depending on Russian actions. The first types would be travel bans against individuals and sanctions against economic entities via the seizing of assets in Europe and abroad. In addition, Reynders said \u201cit will be necessary to ensure that there are no more imports of goods or services from Russia, such as energy, and that Russia\u2019s global access to financial services is terminated.\u201d \u201cEverything is on the table,\u201d he said, adding member states were discussing how gradual the moves would be and the possibility for diplomacy to ease the conflict. ___ Follow AP\u2019s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/russia-ukraine