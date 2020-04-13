The Latest: U of Minn., Mayo offering virus antibody tests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota have started offering clinical antibody testing to determine who has recovered from the coronvirus.

The university began offering testing Monday at M Health Fairview’s Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, the Star Tribune reported. That hospital was converted last month into a 90-bed COVID-19 treatment facility.

Mayo started offering antibody testing a week ago. The initial goal for both institutions is to check the infection status of their caregivers.

State health officials say antibody testing could help determine who already has been infected and might have immunity to the coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz sees a broader use of antibody testing to assess the infection status of workers and eventually get Minnesota workplaces open again.

___

11:30 a.m.

Twenty-nine more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday.

But the department reported no new deaths Monday, so the state’s coronavirus-related death toll stood at 70. It’s the first time since March 25 that the state has recorded no new deaths.

As of Monday, 157 people were hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care. Those numbers were unchanged from Sunday.

Health officials have previously said that the case figures that the department releases on Mondays tend to show less change than during the rest of the week because fewer tests are conducted on weekends. They also caution that the state’s total of actual cases is likely much higher because most patients don’t qualify for testing.

The state health lab and private labs had run 38,427 tests in Minnesota as of Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.