The Latest: Trump voting in Florida; Bon Jovi joining Biden

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in The Villages, Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is casting his ballot Saturday morning, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting system.

Trump will be voting in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

He said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person. “I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

The president has a busy day, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

___

9:20 a.m.

Joe Biden is holding two drive-in rallies in all-important Pennsylvania on Saturday as he works to shore up support in his native state.

The Democratic presidential nominee is a Scranton native. He's set to campaign in Bucks County, southeast of Allentown, which voted narrowly Democratic in 2016.

Biden also plans a stop in Lancaster County, which went easily Republican four years ago. It's farther west, closer to the borders of Maryland and New Jersey.

The former vice president angered some oil industry advocacy groups by suggesting during this week’s presidential debate that the U.S. will have to transition away from fossil fuels eventually if it is going to get serious about climate change.

Biden says that process would be very gradual and that he has a post-coronavirus pandemic economic plan that can create “millions” of new jobs by retrofitting key infrastructure to be more environmentally friendly.

Jon Bon Jovi is set to preform three songs at Biden's drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania. His appearances are reminding some of Election Day eve in 2016, when he was part of a huge outdoor concert with the Obamas and then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia. That event came mere hours before Clinton lost to Donald Trump.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are framing their closing messages in the sprint to the Nov. 3 election. Trump was voting Saturday in Florida before rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. Biden has events in Pennsylvania.

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

9 a.m.

Joe Biden says climate change is “the No. 1 issue facing humanity” but he's pledging to protect energy industry jobs that could amid federal efforts to combat it.

The Democratic presidential nominee is campaigning Saturday in Pennsylvania, where parts of the state are heavily dependent on the energy sector. Biden has faced criticism from some in the oil industry for suggesting during this week’s debate that the U.S. would have to transition away from fossil fuels eventually for environmental reasons.

Here's what Biden said about climate change during an episode of “Pod Save America” that was released Saturday: “Unchecked, it is going to actually bake this planet.”

He added: “We cannot discount the concerns of people, what it means for their well-being and not only in the future and now, but what about how they make a living?”

Biden noted on the podcast that some unions have endorsed his economic plan to retrofit infrastructure to make it more environmentally friendly. He said that can create “millions” of new, green jobs.