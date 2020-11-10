The Latest: Top Pentagon adviser resigns after Esper firing

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks before a meeting with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, at the Pentagon, in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired Esper. less FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks before a meeting with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, at the Pentagon, in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close The Latest: Top Pentagon adviser resigns after Esper firing 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

11:24 a.m.

U.S. defense officials said James Anderson, the top policy adviser at the Pentagon, submitted his resignation Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Anderson has been the acting undersecretary for policy since June. Previously he served as the deputy undersecretary since his confirmation for that job in August 2018.

Trump's firing of Esper comes as he has refused to concede his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Defense officials spoke about Anderson's resignation on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

A wide range of policy staff positions in the Pentagon have been filled with people on an acting basis over the past year or more, as a number of staff have left or have not been confirmed.

Chris Miller, who was tapped to serve as the Pentagon chief on Monday after Esper was fired, was in his second day in the building, meeting with top staff.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration’s signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it.

Read more:

— GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law

— What’s ascertainment? The green light to launch transition

— Candidate concessions have been colorful, funny — or absent

— GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition

— Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’