The Latest: Tokyo apologizes for vaccine rollout confusion Aug. 28, 2021
4 of6 This undated photo provided by Latasha Graham shows Jo’Keria Graham in Lake City, Fla.. In Columbia County, Florida which now has the state's highest cases of COVID-19 per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. (Latasha Graham via AP) Latasha Graham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stands during a funeral procession for COVID-19 victims at a Muslim cemetery on the outskirts of Klang, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Malaysia hit a daily record of coronavirus infections on Thursday. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO — Japan’s Tokyo city hall has apologized for “confusion” amid its vaccination rollout targeting young people, after crowds looking to get the shot were turned away from a facility in the Shibuya district.
Health authorities on Saturday switched to a reservation system instead of first come, first served. But more than 2,200 people showed up to get vaccine appointment vouchers, some waiting in line since dawn, and 354 were selected by lottery to receive shots, Japanese media reported.
