The Latest: S Korean capital orders tests for all foreigners The Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 3:35 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea’s capital has ordered coronavirus tests for all foreign workers as the country expands mass testing targeting expatriates in a campaign that has triggered complaints of discrimination.
Seoul officials said Wednesday the testing requirement covers all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status, as well as their employers. They could face fines of up to 2 million won ($1,768) if they fail to get tested until the end of March.
Written By
The Associated Press