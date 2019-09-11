The Latest: Reeves camp says Hood report a 'dirty trick'

A campaign spokesman for Mississippi Republican Tate Reeves says an investigative report by Democrat Jim Hood is a "political dirty trick."

The spokesman, Parker Briden, says Attorney General Hood "admits he proved no wrongdoing and can take no action" against Lt. Gov. Reeves.

Hood on Wednesday released a 43-page investigative report that says Reeves used political pressure to try to get a highway widened and a frontage road built near the gated subdivision where Reeves lives in Flowood.

Hood says Reeves refused to release email and other documents, which prevented him from completing a criminal investigation. Hood says he will not bring any civil legal action against Reeves.

Mississippi Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is releasing an investigative report that says his rival in this year's governor's race, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, improperly sought to influence a roadbuilding project near Reeves' neighborhood.

Hood also says Reeves impeded the investigation by withholding documents.

However, Hood says he will not pursue any charges against Reeves.

Hood released his 43-page document Wednesday, more than a year after the Clarion Ledger first reported that Reeves had pushed the Mississippi Department of Transportation to speed up the widening of U.S. Highway 25, also known as Lakeland Drive, and to build a frontage road to the gated subdivision where Reeves lives in the Jackson suburb of Flowood.

The frontage road wasn't built.

The Nov. 5 governor's election is in less than eight weeks.