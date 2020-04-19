The Latest: Minnesota reports 143 new cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Minnesota has reported 143 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the total confirmed in Minnesota to 2,356 since testing began in early March, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials said Sunday a total of 134 people have died in Minnesota from the virus.

In southwestern Minnesota, 60 people have tested positive in Nobles County where many workers have been sickened at a meatpacking plant. That is up 24 from Saturday. It is unclear how many of the new cases in the county are tied to the outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

___

10 a.m.

About three dozen residents have been moved from a Minneapolis area senior living facility after an outbreak of the coronavirus made many staff members too sick to care for residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health tells the Star Tribune that the decision to relocate residents from Meridian Manor in Wayzata on Saturday came in consultation with state and local officials.

The department said a majority of staff members and administrators at the 50-bed facility became sick and were unable to care for residents. Five residents were sent to a hospital, some residents were relocated with family and others were being moved to a nearby long-term care facility.

In a statement, Meridian Manor said residents began testing positive for the coronavirus at the hospital on April 7. The findings prompted the facility to test all residents. As of Saturday, 18 of 55 had tested positive. On Friday, one resident died because of complications with COVID-19, the facility said.

Meridian Manor said health officials directed the facility “to transition all residents not affected by COVID-19 to other providers while residents with COVID-19 continue to be treated in hospitals.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.