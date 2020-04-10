The Latest: Masks required at base commissary, facilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

All customers and employees at the Ellsworth Air Force Base commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange facilities are required to wear face coverings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Defense Commissary Agency announced the new policy Thursday, making face masks mandatory for facilities worldwide starting Friday.

The 28th Bomb Wing commander directed the policy be delayed until Saturday at Ellsworth to ensure all were aware of the change.

The Rapid City Journa l reports the base is expecting a shipment of face masks for distribution to Ellsworth personnel next week.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 447 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, with eight cases originating in the counties immediately adjacent to Ellsworth.