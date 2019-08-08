The Latest: 9 candidates enter Louisiana governor's race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on Louisiana's election signup period (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Louisiana's election signup period has ended with no surprises, and with Gov. John Bel Edwards facing eight challengers trying to keep him from a second term.

All seven statewide elected officials seeking re-election on the Oct. 12 ballot drew opponents before the three-day qualifying wrapped up Thursday.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry drew an opponent in the final hour of the candidate registration period: Ike Jackson Jr., a Democrat from Plaquemine.

Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, faces the two major Republicans he expected: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Six other candidates with little to no financing also jumped into the governor's race.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Treasurer John Schroder and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain face rematches with opponents they defeated in prior elections, among other candidates.

____

4 p.m.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry won't win re-election without a race.

With that last-minute signup, all of Louisiana's seven statewide elected officials face challengers on the Oct. 12 ballot.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Treasurer John Schroder and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain face rematches with opponents they defeated in their last elections, among other candidates.

___

2 p.m.

After two days without drawing a challenger, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has an opponent to his re-election bid.

Rao Uppu, a Democrat and Southern University professor, registered for the race Thursday on the final day of the signup period. Uppu, a naturalized U.S. citizen who emigrated from India, says he couldn't imagine someone winning a statewide office unopposed, calling that harmful to democracy.

All Louisiana statewide elected officials face challengers on the Oct. 12 ballot except Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Six competitors were in the race against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, including Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain drew four challengers. Democrat Charlie Greer, a farmer who ran unsuccessfully for the job in 2015, signed up Thursday.