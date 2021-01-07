The Latest: Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo area The Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 5:38 a.m.
1 of9 Pedestrians walk past a public TV with a live broadcast of a news conference by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after he declared a state of emergency Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Tokyo. Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and three other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along pedestrian crossings in the Shibuya area of Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 2000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical staff in a protective suit prepares to take a swab from a child near a residential area in Shijiazhuang in north China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Lockdown measures were being imposed in a northern Chinese province where coronavirus cases more than doubled in the region near Beijing that's due to host some events in next year's Winter Olympics. (Mu Yu/Xinhua via AP) Mu Yu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical staff in a protective suit takes a swab from a resident at a community center in Shijiazhuang in north China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Lockdown measures were being imposed in a northern Chinese province where coronavirus cases more than doubled in the region near Beijing that's due to host some events in next year's Winter Olympics. (Wang Xiao/Xinhua via AP) Wang Xiao/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A health worker displays a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Robert Ballanger hospita in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, Wednesday, Jan.6, 2021. Amid public outcry, France's health minister promised Tuesday an "exponential" acceleration of his country's shockingly slow coronavirus vaccination process. (Christophe Archambault/Pool Photo via AP) Christophe Archambault/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 People wait to be tested for the new coronavirus in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Once Mexico has vaccinated its frontline medical workers against COVID-19, the government will turn its attention to the elderly living in its most remote places, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 John Elphinstone receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Pentlands Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. Authorities are increasing locations administering the COVID-19 vaccination with the jab being offered primarily to over 90-year olds and vulnerable people. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP) Russell Cheyne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A medical worker in a booth takes a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus clears snow at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO — Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby areas as coronavirus cases continue to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration at the government task force for the coronavirus. It kicks in Friday until Feb. 7, and centers around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.
Written By
The Associated Press