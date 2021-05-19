The Latest: Pakistan denounces Israel's airstrikes on Gaza The Associated Press May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 7:07 a.m.
1 of9 Palestinian Wael Bernat, left, comforts his crying son Ahmad during the funeral of his other son Islam Bernat, 16, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Workers inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early morning, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
7 of9 Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Islam Bernat, 16, left and Adham Kashef, 20, during their funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD-- Pakistan’s foreign minister has denounced Israel’s continued airstrikes against the Gaza Strip in a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi made his comment during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki during a visit to Turkey. Qureshi will travel next to New York to address the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.
The Associated Press