The Latest: France's Sanofi to help make rival vaccine The Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 4:37 a.m.
PARIS — French drug maker Sanofi says it will help manufacture 125 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by rivals Pfizer and BioNTech, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays.
Germany-based BioNTech will initially produce the vaccines at Sanofi facilities in Frankfurt, starting in the summer, according to a Sanofi statement Wednesday. The company did not reveal financial details of the agreement.
Written By
The Associated Press