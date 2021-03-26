The Latest: France's Macron defends no-lockdown policy The Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 5:52 a.m.
PARIS — France’s president says he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even as his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week.
Emmanuel Macron’s government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year.
Written By
The Associated Press