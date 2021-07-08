The Latest: Haitian crowd finds 2 suspects in assassination The Associated Press July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 1:04 p.m.
1 of6 The police take two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two detained are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Joseph Odelyn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Haiti President Jovenel Moise meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican. Pope Francis is sending condolences from the hospital to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of its president. In a telegram Thursday signed by the Vatican secretary of state, Francis condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts.” (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool Photo Via AP) Alberto Pizzoli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 People ride their motorcycles on a street empty of traffic near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday. Joseph Odelyn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A police truck takes two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two detained are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Joseph Odelyn/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
The latest developments in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least two suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were found and roughed up by civilians in the capital of Port-au-Prince and were then turned over to police.
Written By
The Associated Press