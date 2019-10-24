The Latest: Connecticut pilot killed in Las Vegas-area crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of a helicopter crash in a scenic area near Las Vegas (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Authorities have identified the 53-year-old pilot killed in a helicopter crash that left a passenger injured during a sightseeing flight outside Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Scott Socquet of Milford, Connecticut, died in the Wednesday afternoon crash near the scenic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A male passenger in the four-seat Robinson R44 remained hospitalized. His name and condition weren't made public.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk (bur-AH'-chek) says several people witnessed the crash near State Route 159 and some helped the two victims before paramedics arrived.

Aircraft owner Matthew Binner of Henderson told KVVU-TV that Socquet was a licensed pilot who rented the helicopter for a one-hour flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

____

7:40 a.m.

Authorities say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed along a Nevada highway in a scenic area west of Las Vegas was fatally injured and that the second person aboard was in critical condition.

The four-seat Robinson R44 crashed just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the pilot died later Wednesday at a hospital.

No identities were released.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Debris was scattered across State Route 159 and the highway was closed in both directions for the investigation.

Buratczuk said several people witnessed the crash, some of whom acted as good Samaritans before responders arrived.