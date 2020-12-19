The Latest: Switzerland OKs Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine The Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 8:18 a.m.
1 of13 Surfers ride a wave past a sign at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Karen Pence, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Christmas cards and costumes are displayed in the window at Mid Central Printing & Mailing store in Wilmette, Ill., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are sending more Christmas and holiday cards to stay in touch this year. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Soldiers wearing face masks amid the spread of coronavirus walk amid shoppers at Mesa Redonda Market, a popular dpot for Christmas shopping in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing while maintaining social distancing at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 A Kashmiri boy reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 A Kashmiri man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 A resident, left, tells another one, background right, to wear his face mask properly covering the nose at the care home where they live, in Amadora, outside Lisbon, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. As a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall looked set to overwhelm Portuguese care homes, and the country's public health service struggled to cope, the government mobilized all the resources it could. That included deploying military units. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Portuguese Air Force nurse Nuno Carvalho hosts an online COVID-19 Q&A session with care home staff, from an office at the armed forces chiefs of staff headquarters in Lisbon, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. As a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall looked set to overwhelm Portuguese care homes, the government mobilized all the resources it could. That included deploying military units. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, photo provided by the Iranian Health Ministry, medics tend to a COVID-19 patient at the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran. Though Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions, there still remain ways for Tehran to obtain coronavirus vaccines as it suffers the Mideast's worst outbreak of the pandemic. (Akbar Badrkhani/Iranian Health Ministry via AP) Akbar Badrkhani/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Passengers wearing masks wait in a queue for a body temperature check at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN — Switzerland has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech.
The country’s health agency Swissmedic said in a written statement Saturday that the vaccine had been approved for the small Alpine country after a careful examination by expert teams. The agency did not say when vaccinations in Switzerland would begin.
