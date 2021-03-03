The Latest: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Taiwan The Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 1:47 a.m.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The first batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan.
Taiwan has signed contracts securing 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX. Wednesday’s delivery had 117,000 doses, which was transported from the airport with a police escort.
