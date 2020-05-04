The Latest: Colton Whitehead wins fiction Pulitzer again

A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armored vehicle of Indian police as he throws stones at it during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May 31, 2019. The image was part of a series of photographs by Associated Press photographers which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Colton Whitehead became the rare writer to win Pulitzers for consecutive books.

His novel about a brutal Florida reform school, “The Nickel Boys,” received the fiction prize Monday. Whitehead’s most recent previous book, “The Underground Railroad,” won for fiction in 2017.

He is also known for such acclaimed works as “John Henry Days” and “The Intuitionist.”

The drama winner was Michael R. Jackson’s musical “A Strange Loop.” Benjamin Moser’s “Sontag: Her Life and Work,” about the late Susan Sontag, won for biography.

There were two winners in general nonfiction: Greg Grandon’s “The End of the Myth” and Ann Boyer’s’ “The Undying.”

In history, W. Caleb McDaniel won for “Sweet Taste of Liberty.” The poetry winner was Jericho Brown’s “The Tradition.”

In music, the winner was Anthony Davis’ opera “The Central Park Five,” about the five young men wrongly imprisoned for sexual assault.

3:20 p.m.

The Associated Press won a Pulitzer in feature photography for images made during India’s clampdown on Kashmir, where a sweeping curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service added to the challenges of telling showing the world what was happening in the region of 7 million people.

AP Photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers’ homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP’s office in New Delhi.

“It was always cat-and-mouse,” Yasin said, later adding: “These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced.”