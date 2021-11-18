The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 3:41 a.m.
1 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, poses for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. She did so to be able to speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband's imprisonment, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. Meng Hongwei has now disappeared into China's sprawling penal system, purged in a stunning fall from grace. And his wife is alone with their twin boys in France, a political refugee under round-the-clock police protection following a suspected plot by Chinese agents to kidnap and deliver them to an uncertain fate. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, shows photos of her parents, first row, and her with her husband, as she answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. She did so to be able to speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband's imprisonment, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, poses after an interview with the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. Meng Hongwei has now disappeared into China's sprawling penal system, purged in a stunning fall from grace. And his wife is alone with their twin boys in France, a political refugee under round-the-clock police protection following a suspected plot by Chinese agents to kidnap and deliver them to an uncertain fate. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, poses for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. She did so to be able to speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband's imprisonment, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, reacts as she answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. She did so to be able to speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband's imprisonment, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, shows photos of her parents as she answers the Associated Press in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. In the exclusive interview, Meng chose to show her face for the first time since her husband disappeared in China in 2018, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she had previously insisted on. She did so to be able to speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband's imprisonment, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Laurent Cirpriani/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LYON, France (AP) — In China, she enjoyed the privileges that flowed from being married to a senior member of the governing elite. Her husband was a top police official in the security apparatus that keeps the Communist Party in power, so trusted that China sent him to France to take up a prestigious role at Interpol.
But Meng Hongwei, the former Interpol president, has now vanished into China's sprawling penal system, purged in a stunning fall from grace. And his wife is alone with their twin boys in France, a political refugee under round-the-clock French police protection following what she suspects was an attempt by Chinese agents to kidnap and deliver them to an uncertain fate.