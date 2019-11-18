https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Thanksgiving-buffet-for-homeless-and-senior-14838482.php
Thanksgiving buffet for homeless and senior citizens
Platt Technical High School in Milford, 600 Orange Ave., will be holding their annual Thanksgiving buffet for the homeless and senior citizens in the Milford community on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
There is no charge for the event.
All culinary students will be preparing the feast under the supervision of their chefs.
