MILFORD — The city’s newly elected officials, led by longtime Mayor Benjamin Blake, took center stage Monday at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

All those who topped their respective races on Election Day were sworn in at the inauguration ceremony — an event that featured musical performances and a poem read by Genevieve Jaser.

“To the citizens of Milford, thank you for the trust you have placed in me,” Blake, who was reelected to a sixth consecutive term, said. “As we leave to work on the challenges that we have ahead, please know that I will take every opportunity to do good so that the residents and the community of Milford do well.”

Blake said those who were elected or reelected have one thing in common.

“They are all volunteering their time, energy and expertise because they understand we live in such a special place,” he said.

Among those who were inaugurated was Milford-Orange Probate Judge Ben Gettinger, a Democrat who beat challenger Republican Win Smith.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by the residents of Milford and Orange to serve as their next Probate Judge,” he said. “I appreciate the trust and confidence they have placed in me, and I am eager to start working on their behalf.”

The evening began with a performance from the Milford Concert Band. After the band finished its set, Richard Smith, the master of ceremonies, introduced all the elected officials.

Special performances included Emily Merger singing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” the Milford Concert Band played “God Bless America” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” the invocation by the Rev. Ashley Grant of First United Church of Christ and the benediction by Pastor Curran Bishop of Christ Presbyterian Church.

During the ceremony, Smith said it takes great effort in election season with all who decided to run for office needing to make signs, go campaigning and attend meetings. Their reward for winning, he said, is to attend more meetings and deal with pressing issues that affect the lives of Milford residents.

“So to the people on this stage, thank you for standing up and thank you for the work you did to get here,” Smith said.