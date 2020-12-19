Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:05 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, migrant workers separate freshly caught fish by size at a fish market in Samut Sakhon Province, west of Bangkok. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2013, file photo, fishermen unload fish following a fishing trip in the Gulf of Thailand in Samut Sakhon Province, west of Bangkok. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2013, file photo, a Thai trawler returns to port after a fishing trip in the waters of the Gulf of Thailand in Samut Sakhon Province, west of Bangkok, Thailand. The country reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control.
The 548 new cases, most of them linked to a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after Thailand saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.