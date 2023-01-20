Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

BANGKOK (AP) — A suspect wanted in in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small New Jersey delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
Peter Coker Jr. is sought by U.S. authorities on charges of fraud and shares manipulation in connection with two companies, Hometown International and E-Waste Corp, that had been traded over the counter. Two other men indicted on the same charges, Peter Coker Sr., and James Patten, were arrested in the United States last year. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Coker Jr., a partner at a financial services company in Hong Kong.