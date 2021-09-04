Thai PM Prayuth prevails over parliamentary censure motion GRANT PECK, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 12:47 a.m.
1 of11 Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha talks to reporters at parliament after a confidence vote on himself and five members of his Cabinet in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Prayuth won the vote after a frenzy of speculation over the makeup of the ruling coalition. Sompong Sonnak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Thai lawmakers are due to vote Saturday on no-confidence motions filed against Prayuth and five members of his Cabinet, after four days of opposition criticism were overshadowed by heady speculation that his own allies might try to unseat him. Sompong Sonnak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo released by Public Relations Dpt. Lower House, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai lawmakers are due to vote Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 on no-confidence motions filed against Prayuth and five members of his Cabinet, after four days of opposition criticism were overshadowed by heady speculation that his own allies might try to unseat him.(Public Relations Dpt. Lower House via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Anti-government protesters display the three-finger symbol of resistance participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Anti-government protesters display the three-finger symbol of resistance participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Anti-government protesters participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Anti-government protesters participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha won votes of confidence in Parliament on Saturday, helping to steady his government after it had come under intense criticism for bungling its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prayuth still faces pressure from street protests that have been demanding he step down. Pro-democracy activists opposing his policies have been seeking his resignation since last year and stepped up their efforts in recent weeks.