Thai PM likely to win last no-confidence vote ahead of polls July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 10:45 p.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to win his fourth and final no-confidence vote in Parliament on Saturday, ahead of a general election next year.
The vote comes after four days of debate targeting Prayuth and 10 of his Cabinet members. The opposition has blamed his government's economic mismanagement for rising public debts and its failure to prevent corruption.