Texas reports 2,595 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials on Monday reported 2,595 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 additional deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the state is now at 663,445, while the death toll is now at 14,211.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials estimate that about 68,000 cases in the state are currently active.

There were about 3,300 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Texas on Monday, health officials said. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.