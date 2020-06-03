Texas council member quits under fire over protest response

PARIS, Texas (AP) — A member of a Texas city council has resigned under fire over a social media response he made to a protest of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

Paris City Council member Benny Plata submitted his resignation at a special meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Clifford called the meeting to censure Plata after the council member messaged a protester, “Why don’t you leave America if it’s so bad,” The Paris News reported.

Speaking at the emergency meeting, Plata said, “I really care about the city I serve, and I was responding to one person berating America.”

Plata had been on the council since May 11 after his unopposed election.

Paris is a city of about 25,000 residents about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.