Texas Rep. Ron Wright out of hospital after cancer treatment

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Wright was admitted to a Dallas hospital due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment, his campaign said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Wright, 67-year-old Republican, was elected in 2018 to Texas' 6th congressional district in Arlington. His campaign said in a statement that Wright has "been in a tough battle with cancer this year."

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is out of the hospital following treatment for lung cancer complications, the Texas Republican's campaign staff announced Wednesday.

The freshman Republican from the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs was released Monday from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after a weeklong hospitalization, his staff said in a statement. His physicians have directed him to recover at home from a bout with pneumonia before returning to work and his campaign for reelection while continuing treatment for his cancer.

Wright, 67, of Arlington, is seeking a second House term. In an earlier statement, his campaign staff had said Wright has been in a “tough battle" with cancer this year and was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home. Last year, Wright wrote on Facebook that he was again undergoing treatment for lung cancer.