Texas Capitol staffer alleges being drugged by lobbyist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Allegations that a Texas lobbyist drugged a legislative aide shook the state Capitol on Monday, leading to some lawmakers restricting access to their offices as both law enforcement and a major lobbying firm said they were investigating.
Republican Dade Phelan, the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said in a rare speech from the floor of the chamber that the allegations surround a meeting that took place outside the Capitol “in recent weeks" and that the staffer who made the allegations had reported the incident to law enforcement.