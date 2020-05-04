Testing finds no new COVID-19 at Wyoming State Hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A round of intensive testing for the coronavirus among patients and staff at Wyoming's primary psychiatric hospital turned up no new cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health, working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sampled 46 patients and 172 staff members Friday at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, department officials said Monday.

Testing was voluntary and those tested accounted for 61% of the State Hospital's patients and staff.

Such studies can help provide a better understanding how a disease affects people and circulates in a given location, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a release.

“With the unique challenges involving infection control within a psychiatric treatment facility and the State Hospital’s role as an important employer in the Evanston community, we all welcomed this opportunity when it was offered by the CDC team,” she said.

Two State Hospital patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, both after transferring there from another facility in mid-April.

Wyoming as of Monday had recorded 435 lab-confirmed cases and 151 probable cases of COVID-19; 191 people had recovered.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older people and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.