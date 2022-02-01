Testimony concludes in dueling Roy Moore defamation cases Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 1:40 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Testimony drew to a close Tuesday in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct when she was a teen.
Circuit Judge John Rochester told jurors that they will hear closing arguments after lunch.