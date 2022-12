TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have ruled that a western Indiana police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who was threatening him with a knife earlier this month.

The Vigo County prosecutor announced Tuesday that a Terre Haute police officer acted appropriately after responding to a domestic violence call on Dec. 1 and heard a woman screaming inside the house. Officer Adam Noel kicked in the door and saw 42-year-old James Ready coming toward him with a knife.