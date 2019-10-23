Term limits plan would be tied to 'good government' changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A potential plan to ask Michigan voters to ease legislative term limits would likely be paired with "good government" changes aimed at addressing the state's feeble transparency and accountability grades.

No proposal has been finalized. But the fact that Republican legislative leaders have privately briefed their caucuses about talks with two political heavyweights — the Voters Not Politicians ballot committee and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce — is a sign that there is serious interest.

The constitutional amendment would need Democratic votes for the GOP-led Legislature to put it on the 2020 ballot.

The measure may be tied to pending bills. Those include requiring officeholders to fill out financial disclosures, subjecting the Legislature and governor's office to public-records requests, and instituting a waiting period for public officials to become lobbyists.