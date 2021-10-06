Tens of thousands in Gaza line up for Israeli work permits

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Tens of thousands of Palestinians lined up outside chambers of commerce across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, hoping to get permits to work inside Israel after rumors circulated that more would be issued to residents of the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group.
Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinian residents have lived under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the coastal region in 2007. Israel says the closures are needed to contain the militant group, while critics view it as a form of collective punishment.