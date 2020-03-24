Tennessee names acting finance and administration leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has named an acting replacement to the state finance commissioner, who is leaving the post to the lead governor's coordination of the coronavirus response.

The Department of Finance and Administration announced Monday that finance department deputy commissioner Eugene Neubert will serve as the acting commissioner.

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter is stepping aside to head up Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19 team, which includes leaders of state emergency, health and military departments.

Neubert previously served for four years as deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. He began his state career with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.