Tennessee man killed in weekend boating accident

TEN MILE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend boating accident that killed a man and injured two other family members in Tennessee.

A boat carrying three people crashed Saturday near a marina on Watts Bar Lake, news outlets reported, citing the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Don Campbell, 55, of Ooltewah, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. His wife was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment of her injuries, while a child was taken to a hospital before being released to the family, the agency said in a statement.

The accident remains under investigation.