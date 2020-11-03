Tennessee man arrested on charges in Mississippi shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fugitive task force has arrested a Tennessee man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Halloween party in north Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jeffrey Walker was arrested at a Memphis apartment building. Online court records show Walker was booked into Shelby County Jail on Sunday.

Authorities had issued warrants for Walker's arrest after two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween house party in Southaven, Mississippi.

Walker will be extradited to Mississippi to face charges in the shooting. It's unclear whether Walker had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit made the arrest. The task force looks for suspects in several states, including Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.