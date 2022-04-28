Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers closed out the 2022 legislative session Thursday, striking a deal that would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out remaining differences on a education funding formula overhaul spearheaded by Gov. Bill Lee and tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign.

Those proposals and others will head to the Republican governor, after a session in which lawmakers pushed further on conservative hot-button issues — targeting transgender athletes, imposing scrutiny over school libraries and blocking COVID-19 safety requirements.

The election-year session began in January.

Advocates of strict proposals to scrutinize what's in public school libraries said the changes were necessary to boost transparency, but the calls came amid a national spike in book challenges and bans. In particular, school librarians have become the target of scorn from Republican lawmakers in this push for more oversight on materials provided to children — notably those that touch on racism and LGBTQ issues.

The final bill gives the state’s textbook commission — made up of politically appointed members — ultimate say in an appeals process over whether a book can or can't stay in school libraries. When someone challenges a book, the elected school board makes a ruling. Under the bill, if a parent, student or school worker doesn't like the decision, they could appeal to the textbook commission, whose choice will apply to school libraries statewide.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Jerry Sexton drew criticisms after saying before Wednesday's House passage that any inappropriate book should be burned. He later noted he isn't on the textbook commission and didn’t think any book-burning was likely to occur.

Lawmakers negotiated the bill Thursday, backing off from the House's proposed requirement that schools provide the commission a list of library materials to review for possible removals, and settling on putting the commission atop the appeals process. Sexton called it a “great compromise that will be good for our schools.”

Several Republicans joined Democrats in voting no Thursday on the negotiated bill.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro noted that it doesn't specify how long a removed book stays out of libraries, or becomes eligible for reinstatement.

“These are permanent bans on books," Yarbro said. “If this had been the law when we started school libraries, our libraries would have about 150 books in them.”

Republican Sen. Mike Bell, who voted for the bill, said if there are more than a “handful” of book appeals to the state, lawmakers will need to address the law again.

Already, the governor proposed and signed legislation that requires school libraries to post their contents online and regularly review their policies to make sure the materials are “age-appropriate” and “suitable” for the children accessing them.

Librarians have countered throughout this debate that schools already have policies in place for parents and educators to review school library books. They stress the need for better resources and possibly adding a state library coordinator to promote literacy and education across the state — which lawmakers advanced this year.

Lawmakers also agreed to terms on new campaign finance and ethics requirements.

Politically active nonprofits, ranging from the National Rifle Association to Americans for Prosperity, have been monitoring the proposal closely, with particular concerns that it could require revealing their donors.

The backlash drew a response earlier this week from Senate Speaker Randy McNally, who assured the bill sheds light on spending without censoring free speech or requiring disclosing nonprofit donors.

The version approved Thursday says certain nonprofits must disclose spending totaling at least $5,000 within 60 days of an election on communications that contain a state candidate's name or likeness. Exceptions exist for activities such as lobbying, or communicating with members of their organization or people who register to receive updates.

The wide-ranging bill also requires leaders of political committees to submit proof of identification; makes candidates and officeholders sign disclosures of financial interest under penalty of perjury; and increases reporting requirements in the 10 days before an election for candidates and political committee contributions and spending, due by the next business day.

The changes come after GOP Rep. Robin Smith resigned and then pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme, which implicated former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren. Federal prosecutors allege that three claimed the political firm, Phoenix Solutions, was run by a certain “Matthew Phoenix," but in reality it was Cothren under an alias.

Casada, who is not seeking reelection, and Cothren also have been subpoenaed in a state investigation into a separate shadowy political committee. Its treasurer told state regulators she is Cothren’s former girlfriend and opened the PAC at Cothren’s request, but took no additional action.

Lawmakers also finished work on a new K-12 education funding plan, which would add Tennessee to the nearly 40 other states that attach a set amount money per student. After Republicans angered Democrats by closing off debate on the House version Wednesday, Thursday's discussion on the final version was lengthy.