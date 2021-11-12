Tennessee governor signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a wide-reaching bill Friday strictly limiting what governments and businesses can require to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while industry groups push for changes, local officials ask a court what happens now to school mask orders, and various entities look into how to become exempt.
The Republican's signature, which he promised earlier in the week, puts the new law into effect immediately, largely barring governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only letting public entities — including schools — require masks due to COVID-19 in rare, dire public health scenarios.