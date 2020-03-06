Temple Emanuel seeks volunteers to help pack meals for Rise Against Hunger

Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven, 150 Derby Ave., Orange is seeking volunteers to help package 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

The goal is to have this task completed in two hours. This project, part of the annual Greater New Haven Mitzvah Day, is geared toward volunteers of all faiths from Greater New Haven, ages 4 to 94. Volunteers also are needed to help load and unload the truck, and financial contributions are always welcome.

For more information about this event and all other services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, go to tegnh.org. For more information about Rise Against Hunger, visit riseagainsthunger.org/.