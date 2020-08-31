Temple Emanuel celebrates High Holy Days online

This year, Rabbi Michael Farbman and Temple Emanuel will celebrate the High Holy Days online, bringing the community together virtually, an announcement said.

Selichot — Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Joint URJ Selichot with Temple Emanuel, Congregation Mishkan Israel (Hamden), Temple Beth David (Cheshire) and B’nai Israel (Southbury).

Erev Rosh Hashanah — Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day I — Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m.; Family Service, at 3 p.m.

Rosh Hashahah Day II — Sunday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.; Tashlich, at 3 p.m. (planning for a physically distanced outdoor service).

Kol Nidrei (Erev Yom Kippur) — Sunday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur morning — Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.; Study session with Bennett Graff, at 1 p.m.; Family service, at 3 p.m.; Mincha, at 4:30 p.m.; Yizkor, Neila and Havdalah, at 6 p.m.

Erev Sukkot — Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Erev Simchat Torah — Friday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m.

Links to digital versions of Mishkan HaNefesh, the high holy day Machzor, information about how to access virtual services and additional details about these events and all other events and services at the Temple Emanuel may be found at www.tegnh.org or by calling 203-397-3000.