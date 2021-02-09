Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID shots ALON BERNSTEIN and ARIEL SCHALIT, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 7:14 a.m.
1 of4 Nuns, asylum seekers and foreign workers wait in line to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Tel Aviv City Hall and the Sourasky Medical Center started administering vaccines free of charge to the city's foreign nationals, many of whom are undocumented asylum seekers. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of asylum seekers and foreign workers in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv lined up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as part of an initiative to inoculate the city's foreign nationals.
Tel Aviv city hall and the Sourasky Medical Center started administering vaccines free of charge to the city's foreign nationals, many of whom are undocumented asylum seekers.
ALON BERNSTEIN and ARIEL SCHALIT