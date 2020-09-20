Teenage boy fatally wounded in Philadelphia street shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenage boy dead, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Police officers responding to reports of shots fired soon found the 16-year-old victim, who had been shot at least once in the head.

The teen was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. A motive remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.