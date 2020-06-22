Teen wanted for shooting at police arrested in Kansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of shooting at police during a recent protest in South Dakota over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Kansas, according to law enforcement officials.

A peaceful protest in Sioux Falls May 31 became unruly when some in the crowd began throwing large rocks and bottles.

An arrest warrant says officers saw one person pull a firearm from his waistband and point it toward officers before firing several shots. Officers were not hit by the gunfire.

The Sioux Falls teen, arrested in Holcomb, Kansas Friday, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and riot.

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, held his knee to the neck of the handcuffed Black man even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. His death sparked demonstrations around the world.